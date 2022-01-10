Harriers put best foot forward at county championships

North Norfolk Harriers runners Rosie Dickety, left, and Hattie Reynolds taking part in the Norfolk County Cross Country Championships at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Competing in the Norfolk County Cross Country Championships at the weekend North Norfolk Harriers athletes put their best foot forward to achieve some excellent results.

The young Harriers adapted very well to the testing and undulating Earlham Park course on a day, happily the weather provided perfect racing conditions.

Racing over 3.1km the Under 13 Boys were delighted winners of team silver with Milo Debbage taking individual silver backed up by Jonah Life, eigth, and Toby Neale, 18th.

Olivia Allen was ninth, Alice Thompson-Smith was 10th, and Eloise Edridge was 12th racing over the same distance proved their worth when securing team bronze.

The Under 15 Girls team hit the gold standard in their 4.6km race with Rosie Dickety taking individual gold ably supported by individual bronze medal winner Esme Jonas and Steve Ashby who closed in for the team in eighth place.

Also competing over 4.6km Max Parsley, eighth, and a fast finishing Henry Padfield, ninth, closely followed by Tom Smith in 10th made sure of securing silver for the Under 15 Boys team in a hotly contested race.

Harriers' runaway winner on the day was Under 17 Girl Hattie Reynolds.

Racing over 5km she proved she is a class act leaving the rest of the field trailing in her wake.

Billy Life was the club’s sole representative in the longest race on the day 10km, finished in a pleasing eighth place in the Under 20 Men’s division.

At the other end of the age scale in the Under 11s Boys 2.1km race Leo Bacon and Freddie Smith gave of their all to finish in 17th and 19th places respectively.

Three club members competing on this occasion for the City of Norwich AC picked up medals.

Henry Jonas, despite a pre-race bout of sickness, held onto the bronze medal position in the Under 17 Boys 6km race while Grace Buchanan also racing over 6km in the Under 20 Ladies race displayed improved form to take silver.

Testing herself over cross country for the first time Georgia Pegg in the Under 17 Girls 5km race was delighted to take silver.







