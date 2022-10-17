Rugby: North Walsham Vikings fall to strong Barnes side

The North Walsham Rugby Club, the Vikings, fell to a strong side from Barnes RFC on Saturday, with a score of 10-36.

The match started with a bang for the Vikings.

The team was awarded a penalty deep in the Barnes half from the first play after the kick off stand off Matt Hodgson made it 3-0.

A scene from the North Walsham Vikings v Barnes rugby match. - Credit: Hywel Jones

However after 13 minutes Barnes drove up to the Vikings 22 and left wing Will Lewin scored an unconverted try wide out to make it 3-5.

This was quickly followed by a try for Barnes’ right wing Paddy MacDuell, converted by full back George Makepiece-Cubitt.

On 31 minutes Ethan Harbin scored, again converted by Makepeace-Cubitt to complete the first half scoring 3-19.

In this first half, after the first minute, Barnes had dominated first half territory, but though the Vikings lost several of their own lineouts possession was fairly evenly shared.

In the second half it was Barnes who scored almost immediately from the kick off with a sweeping move for left wing Cam Roberts to score unconverted in the left corner.

The Vikings struck back quickly. Left wing Jim Riley got the ball and broke clear in his own half, beating several Barnes players he scored under the posts with Matt Hodgson converting for 10-24.

This presaged the Vikings best 20-30 minutes of the match. Pressing the Barnes line with the majority of possession they were repeatedly frustrated by fast, vigorous, tackling plus several penalties conceded by Barnes.

Eventually the Vikings lost the ball, Barnes cleared to their 22 and won the consequent Vikings line out. This ultimately led to Barnes’ best try of the match on 76 minutes.

A sweeping move with the ball passing through several pairs of hands, Mac Duell finishing the move with a try converted by Makepeace-Cubitt.

Then on 86 minutes an unconverted try by substitute Ryan Nixon made the final score 10-36 concluding a courageous but unfruitful second half for the Vikings.

At the end of the match Vikings’ coach Ryan Oakes commented: “This was disappointing following a good performance last time out.

After the first half we were chasing the game, but we need to play well for the complete game – not just parts”.