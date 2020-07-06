‘This is a very proud moment’ - town’s two football clubs to merge

North Walsham Football Club ground on Greens Lane. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

A town’s two football clubs have merged in an effort to provide opportunities across the community.

North Walsham Town Football Club and North Walsham Youth Football Club have announced the consolidation of all youth and adult teams into a single organisation.

After much discussion and concerted effort from both clubs, all football within North Walsham will be under one umbrella for the first time in history.

The club says the merger should allow greater security and increased opportunity for football provision across the community amongst all age groups and abilities.

The club will now host:

· A variety of youth age groups (girls and boys)

· Mini kickers

· Ladies first team

· Men’s first, reserves and a team

· Men’s veterans (over 35s)

A joint statement on the merger by outgoing North Walsham Youth FC chairman, Nick Hindle and current North Walsham Town FC chairman, Craig Brown said: “It is fantastic to think that during these very difficult times both parties have been able to come together for the greater good of the community to provide a single organisation focused on an all-inclusive setup to encourage and grow wider football participation.

“This is a very proud moment for all those connected to both clubs as this has not been an overnight process and many obstacles have been overcome.

“The future for football related activity in North Walsham has taken a giant leap forwards and now it is for us to grow.

“We will continue to foster our good relations and support from NNDC and Norfolk FA.

“It is important to stress that we cannot rest and must continue this momentum with the help of volunteers, parents, schools within and around the town.

“The club are always looking for more people to help with all aspects from coaching, assisting with refreshments, admin and committee roles.

“If you wish to get involved or an adult or parent with a child who wants to give football a go then please get in touch.”