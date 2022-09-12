Mundesley golfers win top spot in league

Mundesley Golf Club's men's handicap team have secured top spot in League One. - Credit: Supplied by the club

Golfers from Mundesley Golf Club are looking forward to fresh challenges after following a home victory.

The club's men's handicap team have secured top spot in League One by beating King's Lynn, in Mundesley on Sunday.

The team wore black as a mark of respect to the Queen. Among the group were Malcolm Rodgers, Mark Cushion, Roger Shanahan, John Randall and Ryan Clerke.

Earlier in the month, the Mundesley ladies' team also won Division 5 ensuring they will compete in Division 4 next year.

A spokesman said: "Coupled with the Juniors Bass Trophy win at Royal Cromer, it has been a fabulous season for the club across the board, and a fitting reward to all the participants for their team spirit and perseverance."











