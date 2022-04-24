Matthew Jordan wins 'exhausting' Squash 57 tournament

Matthew Jordan, left, and Matt Copeman after the final of the Squash 57 handicap tournament final at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. - Credit: Martin Braybrook

Matt Copeman and Matthew Jordan battled it out to see who would lift the prestigious 'Dunnett Trophy' in the annual Squash 57 handicap tournament at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

Copeman, is concentrating his efforts on Squash 57 - formerly known as racquetball.

Under the handicap scoring system, Copeman started each game with a huge disadvantage over Jordan of -13 to +2, and after two extremely close and entertaining games which stretched both players to the limit, he had to settle for a 3-1 defeat to Jordan 15-12 13-15 15-7 15-9.

In the opening game Jordan opened up a 10-0 lead but Copeman gradually clawed his way back to 11-12 before Jordan took three of the next four points to win the game 15-12. In the second game Jordan led 7-1 but Copeman then won nine successive rallies to lead 10-7 and after Jordan recovered to lead 13-12 Copeman won the next three points to take the game 15-13 and draw level.

By now Copeman was visibly tiring and although he pulled the score back to 2-7 in the third Jordan surged ahead to take the game 15-7 and the fourth game followed a similar pattern as Jordan won four successive rallies to move from 8-4 to 12-4 before going on to win the game 15-9 and the match 3-1. In the four games Copeman won 95 rallies to Jordan’s 50 so it was no wonder both players were exhausted at the end.

The tournament produced some brilliant matches and attracted a lot of support from club members throughout. Copeman had to battle hard to beat the newcomer, Matt Medcraft (+10) in the first round before going on to beat Peter Cooper (+2) in the quarter finals and the 2012 veterans champion Alec Burrows (-4) in the semis while Jordan had put out Martin Sanville (-8), Steve Booth (0) and Tim Venes (0) on his way to the final

Barry Starling, technical director, said: "The Cromer squash courts have seen some tremendous finals played over the years and this was right up there with the best of them.

"Neither player deserved to lose what was a terrific match.”