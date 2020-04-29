Running club turns to social media for lockdown challenges

From left, Innes, Oli and Paul O'Malley from the North Norfolk Harriers completing a lockdown run. Picture: North Norfolk Harriers Archant

Young endurance runners are taking part in challenges and competitions as their club moves it training programme online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like many sports clubs, the North Norfolk Harriers has turned to social media to keep supporting its members, who are aged eight to 17.

The club has been holding ‘virtual’ races which have included a 3km run and a 26-minute challenge using the app Stava to record time and distance.

Paul O’Malley, club chairman, said: “The challenges have proved enormously popular, and for many of the parents, too.

“Our young athletes have really responded to the challenges and they’ve been posting some serious quick times.

“Evidently, they’ve been sticking to their training programmes, which is essential for maintaining form, but also for the all-around health benefits that regular exercise brings.

“Naturally we can’t wait to get back to our group training sessions, but, in the meantime, it’s fantastic to see our athletes keeping fit and active.”

