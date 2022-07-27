Lauren Hemp and Lionesses storm into Euro 2022 final
- Credit: PA
Lauren Hemp and the Lionesses have secured England a berth in their first major final since 2009. The Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane.
Hemp, 21 and from North Walsham, and the Lionesses can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either at a sold-out Wembley, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.
It will be a third appearance in the competition’s final after the runners-up finishes of 13 years ago – when they suffered a 6-2 loss to Germany – and at the inaugural Euros in 1984, which saw them beaten on penalties by Sweden.
Hemp, a former ex-Norwich City Ladies' star was a key figure in the Sweden game.
Following a shaky start for the Lionesses, in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the 'Golden Boot', put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.
Mead then turned provider early in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.
Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.