Lauren Hemp and Lionesses storm into Euro 2022 final

Lauren Hemp, left, with Beth Mead (centre) after Mead scored England's first goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. - Credit: PA

Lauren Hemp and the Lionesses have secured England a berth in their first major final since 2009. The Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Hemp, 21 and from North Walsham, and the Lionesses can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either at a sold-out Wembley, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.

It will be a third appearance in the competition’s final after the runners-up finishes of 13 years ago – when they suffered a 6-2 loss to Germany – and at the inaugural Euros in 1984, which saw them beaten on penalties by Sweden.

Hemp, a former ex-Norwich City Ladies' star was a key figure in the Sweden game.

Lauren Hemp, left, and teammates celebrate after victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. - Credit: PA

Following a shaky start for the Lionesses, in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the 'Golden Boot', put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider early in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.