A stunning silver for Hattie in national cross country championships

Hattie Reynolds, centre, from the North Norfolk Harriers taking part in the English National Cross Country Championships in London. - Credit: Supplied by Hattie Reynolds

North Norfolk runner Hattie Reynolds proved herself to be one of the best cross country runners in the country at the English National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Hattie, an Under 17 runner for the North Norfolk Harriers, headed to Parliament Hill Fields in London - sometimes described as the home of cross country running - for the event.

Over winter Hattie had already notched up victories in the Norfolk County, Norfolk Schools, Eastern Counties, Southern Inter-Counties, Southern Counties and Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships.

Hattie Reynolds from the North Norfolk Harriers taking part in the English National Cross Country Championships in London. - Credit: Supplied by Hattie Reynolds

Racing over 5km against the best in the land, from the gun Hattie’s intent was clear, a top place finish. Always in contention for a medal she moved into second place over the final 1km holding on to take a richly deserved silver.

In the same race Georgia Pegg who is first claim City of Norwich AC is settling into cross country running with 60th place finish.

Tim Ash, from the Harriers, said: It was pleasing for the Harriers to close in a team in the Under 15 Girls 4km race. With 43 teams competing they managed a creditable 21st place. Esme Jonas (67th) Rosie Dickety (141st) Evie Hood (156th) and Ava Mears (222) made up the scoring quartet.

"Esme’s elder brother Henry Jonas, on this occasion competing for his first claim Club City of Norwich AC was pleased with a return to better form when finishing in 30th place in the Under 17 Boys 6km race. His high position helped secure a 10th place finish for the City club in the team event.

"For Under 15 Boys Max Parsley and Henry Padfield the event was a whole new experience. Competing over 4km they finished in 128th and 279th places respectively. Eloise Edridge (312th) and Olivia Allen (338th) also gained valuable racing experience in the Under 13 Girls 3km race."