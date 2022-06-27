Impressive five golds for north Norfolk running club

The Under 15 girls 800m start at the Eastern Athletic Association Track and Field Championships in Cambridge. Far left is winner, Roise Dickety, lining up with Olivia Allen and Eloise Edridge. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

North Norfolk Harriers running club competing in the Eastern Athletics Association Track and Field Championships in Cambridge on Saturday achieved an impressive five gold medal tally.

Strong gusty winds throughout the day made life difficult for the athletes greatly reducing the opportunity for fast times.

Under 15 Girl Rosie Dickety found herself in a very competitive 1500m final battling with Verity Valentine (Bury St Edmunds Pacers).

Gaining confidence with every outing Rosie proved to be the faster finisher crossing the line in a winning 4min 53.1secs.

In the same race club mates Eloise Edridge and Olivia Allen finished in fifth and sixth places.

Henry Jonas continued in his winning way in the Under 20 Mens' 800m. Battling against the wind he was never headed when clocking 1min 57.8secs.

Grace Buchanan Under 20 Lady also had to contend with the strong wind in the 3000m but proved to be a comfortable winner in a modest time, for her, in the 10min 20.0 region.

Hattie Reynolds win in the Under 20 Ladies' 1500m was comfortably achieved when posting 4min 43.1secs.

Georgia Pegg in the Under 17 Girls 1500m mirrored Hattie’s performance crossing the line in a winning 4min 55secs.

Esme Jonas Under 17 Girl contested the 800m just missing out on a medal finishing in 4th position.

While not gaining a spot on the podium in the Under 15 Girls 800m Ava Mears was pleased to clock a new personal best of 2.34.0secs.

Quite an achievement in the prevailing conditions.

Four of the club’s endurance squad received the great news they have been selected to compete for Norfolk in the English Schools Track and Field Championships being held at Sportscity Manchester on Friday and Saturday July 8 and 9.

They are Rosie Dickety Junior Girls 1500m, Hattie Reynolds Senior Girls 3000m, Grace Buchanan Seniors Girls 3000m and Henry Jonas Senior Boys 1500m.

Their selection is testament to the hard work and disciplined approach to their training regime over a long period. We wish them every success at the Championship in which England’s very best young athletes will be competing.