Esme has the run of her life to win cash prize

Esme Jonas with her cheque for £125 after her top performance at UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Friday evening (April 15) at the UEA Sportspark track proved to be a great night at the races for young runner Cromer Academy pupil Esme Jonas.

Competing in the final of the Smile, a “handicap” event raced over the mile distance, sponsored by Cool Campers Graphics and Sportlink, Esme produced the run of her young life.

With 17 male and female qualifying athletes competing, the “handicapper” had done an excellent job as all were challenging for victory as they entered the finishing straight.

To her great credit Esme found another gear over the final 50 metres to hold off the fast closing opposition to cross the line in second place.

At the post race presentation she was delighted to receive a cheque for £125. We believe she is still smiling.

At the same meeting elder brother Henry racing over 800m stormed to victory in a new personal best time of 1min 58.5secs making it a superb double for the Jonas family.

Under 15 Rosie Dickety was another Harrier to shine over 800m. Leading from the gun she powered round the two laps to post a winning time of 2min 24.8secs, reducing her previous best time by over five seconds.







