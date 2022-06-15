News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

£10,000 tournament draws young tennis players to Cromer

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:35 AM June 15, 2022
Toby Samuel, men's winner of the Progress Tour at Cromer Tennis Club. 

Toby Samuel, men's winner of the Progress Tour at Cromer Tennis Club. - Credit: Supplied by the club

Cromer Tennis Club's first-ever tournament with a large pot of prize money has been hailed as a massive success. 

Some of the country's most promising you-and-coming players flocked to the club's grass courts for the event - part of the Progress Tour - at which £10,000 was given out in prize money in men's and women's categories. 

Joanna Garland - ranked 380 in the world - was the women's winner and Alicia Dudeney was runner up. Toby Samuel won the men's final and David Quayle was runner up. 

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, said he was thrilled with how the week-long tournament, which featured around 70 players under the age of 25, had gone. 

He said: "It has had a tremendous impact on the club. It has inspired the juniors, and I think the adults are inspired to get more coaching too because they realise how far they've got to go. 

"It’s really in aid of giving young British players the experience of taking part in a tournament where they earn some ranking points and they can also earn decent money at the same time.

"Up until now you had to go to America to do that, but now with the Progress Tour, we've got a British circuit."


