New tennis courses to start

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:44 PM March 30, 2022
New courses for children and adults are about to start at Cromer Tennis Club.  

New courses for children and adults are about to start at Cromer Tennis Club. - Credit: Cromer Tennis Club

New training programmes are getting into swing at Cromer Tennis Club.

The Norwich Road club is holding a Youth Start six-day course for six to nine year olds daily from April 11-16, 4pm to 5pm.

It costs £35 to take part and participants will receive a pack including a tennis racket and three balls, a t-shirt, six group lessons and other goodies. 

The club is holding fun half-day sessions for those aged six to 16 over the Easter holidays, call head coach Andy Margarson to find out more on 01263 513741.

Mr Margarson added: "For any adults keen to also try some tennis there is a new Tennis Xpress six-week course starting Tuesday April 19, 10.30-11.30am aimed at anyone once again who is looking to pick up a tennis racket after sometime away from the game or anyone new to the sport itself."

Visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally/tennis-xpress to find out more. 


