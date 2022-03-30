New tennis courses to start

New courses for children and adults are about to start at Cromer Tennis Club. - Credit: Cromer Tennis Club

New training programmes are getting into swing at Cromer Tennis Club.

The Norwich Road club is holding a Youth Start six-day course for six to nine year olds daily from April 11-16, 4pm to 5pm.

It costs £35 to take part and participants will receive a pack including a tennis racket and three balls, a t-shirt, six group lessons and other goodies.

The club is holding fun half-day sessions for those aged six to 16 over the Easter holidays, call head coach Andy Margarson to find out more on 01263 513741.

Mr Margarson added: "For any adults keen to also try some tennis there is a new Tennis Xpress six-week course starting Tuesday April 19, 10.30-11.30am aimed at anyone once again who is looking to pick up a tennis racket after sometime away from the game or anyone new to the sport itself."

Visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally/tennis-xpress to find out more.



