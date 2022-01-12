News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New course launches for 'tennis returners'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:25 AM January 12, 2022
Gavin Haggart is coaching a new course at Cromer Tennis Club for tennis returners. 

Tennis players who have not been on the court for a while are being encouraged to get back into the swing of things by taking part in a new course. 

Cromer Tennis Club's 'tennis returners' six-week course starts tomorrow - January 13 - at 6.30pm, led by coach Gavin Haggart.

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, said: "It is lovely to see people who have not played tennis for five, 10, 20 or in one recent case 40 years, take up a tennis racket again and enjoy playing it. 

"They see that tennis is gentle exercise, social and above all outdoors – and it gets the endorphins going and is often the highlight of their week."

Mr van Hasselt said the aim of the course was to build up confidence and focus on the basic shots of forehand, backhand, volley, smash, first serve and second serve.

The course costs £65 for non-members, call 01263 513 741 or email admin@cromer tennisclub.co.uk.

