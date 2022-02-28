Cromer Squash Club poised for promotion after victory over UEA

Cromer Squash Club this week racked up another 16 point maximum, their sixth of the season, against the students from UEA II as they moved five points clear at the top of Division Two of the Norfolk SRA Winter League and with just one match left to play they know that 12 points from their last game of the season, away to Bannatyne's II, will see them promoted as divisional champions.



The students are bottom of the table without a win all season but technical director, Barry Starling, resisted the temptation to give some of his fringe players a run out as he selected an unchanged, full strength team and with all four team members having been club champions in the past they proved to be far too strong for their gallant opponents.



John Baker and team captain Matthew Jordan both won their matches in straight games and although Alex Oliver lost the opening game of his second string match he soon put that behind him easily winning the next three games which included a rare 13-0 scoreline in the third game.

Club champion Richard Keeble rounded the evening off as he became the third

player to win 3-0 to leave the final score 16-1 in favour of Cromer.



After the match Starling said: "This was our final home match of the season and supporters have been treated to some good matches with six victories and one draw and I couldn't have asked for anything more from the team.

"Our nearest rivals, East Anglia III have also got to travel to play Bannatyne's which won't be easy so I am hopeful we will be able to do enough to win the division.

"It is 16 years since we last won a divisional title so it will be nice for the team not only to do that but also play at a higher level next season."



Results: Richard Keeble beat Louise Pagel 13-4 13-5 13-9; Alex Oliver beat Toby Biggs 8-13 13-5 13-0 13-6; Matthew Jordan beat George Hennessy 13-5 13-6 13-8; John Baker beat Jack Spurgeon 13-4 13-8 13-9.

