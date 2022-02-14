Cromer squash players best North Walsham III

Cromer's squash team returned to full strength this week for their

return fixture against neighbours North Walsham III and an excellent

14-6 victory coupled with a 13-7 victory for East Anglia III over

Harleston means that with just three matches left to play they have

returned to the top of Division Two of the Norfolk SRA Squash Leagues,

albeit the top three teams are now separated by just three points.



Former club champion, John Baker, playing the fourth string match got

Cromer off to the perfect start with his 39 years of experience in the

Norfolk Squash Leagues proving to be too much for the visitors' Will

Riches as he comfortably won in straight games.

It was a different story, however, on the adjoining court where team captain Matthew Jordan was up against his visiting counterpart, Matt Dyke.

Jordan battled hard to win the opening game 15-13 but his opponent's ability to retrieve numerous seemingly lost causes proved decisive and the Walsham player won the next three games to come out on top 3-1.



The second string match was something of a strange affair. At various

times during the match the unorthodox Alex Oliver seemed to be cruising

against Henry Geaves but he contrived to lose the first game 11-13

before drawing level as he comfortably won the second game 13-5.

His concentration levels dropped again as he fell behind again, losing the

third game 10-13 before easing his way to victory in the final two games.



In the final match of the evening club champion Richard Keeble who had

won eight of his previous nine matches this season made it nine wins

from ten starts as he always had just too much for Harvey Edmonds coming

out on top 3-1 despite Edmonds battling hard to win the third game of

the first string match.



Afterwards technical director Barry Starling said: "This was another

good victory and Keeble showed what a good player he is.

"He is now up to No.40 in the county rankings which is pretty good for a Division Two player. Hopefully we will be able to push on and gain promotion as we haven't been at that higher level since 2012""



Results: Richard Keeble beat Harvey Edmonds 13-8 13-11 7-13 13-2; Alex Oliver beat Henry Geaves 1-13 13-5 10-13 13-9 13-5; Matthew Jordan beat Matt Dyke 15-13 5-13 9-13 8-13; John Baker beat Will Riches 13-7 13-5 13-8.