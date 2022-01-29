Cromer squash players victory was club's best match "for a long while'

The Cromer squash team who beat Harleston 15-5, show off their new team kit sponsored by Starlings of Sheringham. From left, Richard Keeble, John Baker, Matthew Jordan and Alex Oliver. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Braybrook

Cromer Squash Club's top of the table, Norfolk SRA League Division Two match, against Harleston this week certainly lived up to expectations as a splendid 15-5 victory in front of an appreciative home crowd, meant that the Cromer team pulled back an eight point deficit and overtook the visitors to move two points clear in first place although both teams still have five matches left to play.

Technical director Barry Starling was able to name an unchanged full strength team and all four players were up for the challenge.

Team captain Matthew Jordan set the ball rolling when he recovered from the loss of the first game to win his third string match 3-1 while on the adjoining court veteran former club champion, John Baker, who played his first competitive match for the team almost 39 years ago in February 1983, was involved in a terrific battle in the fourth string match.

Baker lost the opening game 13-4 but drew level when he took the second game by the same scoreline only to fall behind again when he lost the third 13-8.

The fourth game was an absolute marathon and Baker saved numerous "match balls" before somehow clawing his way back as he eventually won the game 18-16. He had given his all to win this game, however, and the Harleston man eventually came out on top, winning the decisive fifth game 13-8.

Another former club champion, Alex Oliver, played exceptionally well to win the second string match 3-1 and then in the final match of the evening the current club champion, Richard Keeble, turned in an outstanding performance to win the first string match in straight games after battling through the two opening games of the match, both of which he won 16-14, before wrapping up victory winning the third game 13-7

Afterwards a delighted Starling, who earlier had presented a new set of shirts to the team, said this was as good a match as we have seen at Cromer for a long while. Keeble was awesome and he was well supported by the rest of the team.

Results: Richard Keeble beat Cameron Smith 16-14 16-14 13-7; Alex Oliver beat Joe Stewart 13-10 10-13 13-6 13-6; Matthew Jordan beat Dale Foreman 9-13 13-11 13-8 13-7; John Baker lost to Mike Earrye 4-13 13-4 8-13 18-16 8-13



