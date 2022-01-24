News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Good result for Cromer in squash but big challenge looms

Martin Braybrook

Published: 8:58 AM January 24, 2022
Matthew Jordan and Richard Keeble on their outing to  to Beccles to play Potters Misfits.

When a team who are second in a league takes on a team who are next to bottom there is usually only one outcome and this was the case this week when Cromer's squash team travelled to Beccles to play Potters Misfits in their Norfolk League Division Two fixture.

Earlier in the season Cromer had recorded a 16 point maximum on their own courts and this week the team again proved to be too strong for their opponents as they won 16-2 which was their sixth victory and fourth maximum of the season.

With club champion Richard Keeble having recovered from a period of enforced self isolation and returning to play the first string match, technical director Barry Starling was again able to field a full strength side which meant that veteran Henri Paul who had proved to be a more than adequate substitute in last week's match was able to drop out with Alex Oliver, Matthew Jordan and John Baker filling the second, third and fourth string positions.

The veteran Baker comfortably won his match in straight games while both team captain Jordan and Oliver also won 3-0.

In the final match of the evening Keeble, who at times seemed to be feeling the after effects of his lay-off, was taken to five games by the home team's captain but he finally won the decisive fifth game 13-1 to complete a good night's work for the Cromer team before they started their long journey home.

Afterwards Starling said: "This was another good result but the big test will come in our next match which is at home to Harleston.

They are currently eight points ahead of us and beat us on their own courts just over two months ago so we will need to be on top of our game for that one".

Results: Richard Keeble beat Sean Higginbotham 13-4 9-13 13-10 11-13 13-1; Alex Oliver beat Terry Brooks 14-12 13-9 13-11; Matthew Jordan beat Richard Soanes 15-13 13-6 13-10; John Baker beat Bev Todd 13-5 13-8 13-8.

