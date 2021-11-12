News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Rude awakening for Cromer's squash side

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:21 PM November 12, 2021
Henri Paul, who lost his squash match 3-1 after signing for Cromer on a dual registration.

Henri Paul, who lost his squash match 3-1 after signing for Cromer on a dual registration. - Credit: Supplied by Martin Braybrook

Cromer's squash team came down to earth with a bump this week when they made the long journey down to Harleston to take on one of the two other unbeaten teams in Division Two of the Norfolk SRA Squash Leagues and returned home after suffering what, on paper at least, was a heavy 16-4 loss with all four team members going down to 3-1 defeats.

With former club champion and regular second string player Alex Oliver unavailable, technical director Barry Starling was forced into making one change and, never being one to miss a trick, moved quickly to re-sign former team captain Henri Paul on a dual registration with Division One side Rossi's Rebels.

Paul immediately came into the side to play the third string match with team captain Matthew Jordan moving up to No.2 while four times former club champion John Baker retained the fourth string position with Richard Keeble remaining at No.1.

All four matches were much closer than the scoreline might suggest with  all four team members having chances to win.

Baker won the opening game of his match 13-11 before falling behind as he lost the next two and he could easily have drawn level in the fourth game but narrowly lost that one 15-13 to go down to a 3-1 defeat.

You may also want to watch:

In the third string match Paul lost the opening game but levelled the match at 1-1 before losing the next two to become the second player to lose 3-1.

By necessity Jordan was playing up one place higher in the order than usual and up against the home team's captain he went 0-2 down as he lost the first two games.

Most Read

  1. 1 Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction
  2. 2 Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site
  3. 3 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
  1. 4 Fizz and Fromage is opening in Norfolk and it is a cheese lovers' paradise
  2. 5 Town football club applies for 80-plot temporary caravan and campsite
  3. 6 Man charged with burglary after petrol station raid
  4. 7 Cromer mechanic who survived Nazi bombing raid dies aged 84
  5. 8 North Norfolk pub and hotel gets new owner with 'growth plans' for area
  6. 9 Holkham Hall 'absolutely' haunted, says Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting
  7. 10 Lorry crash causes delays on A149

He gave himself hope by comfortably winning the third game 13-4 but was not able to build on this as he was well beaten in the fourth game as he too lost his match 3-1.

The match of the evening was undoubtedly the first string match in which Richard Keeble, currently ranked at No.34 in the county was up against a player ranked just seven places higher.

The first three games of the match could have gone either way as Keeble just edged the opening game 14-12 before the Harleston player took the next two closely contested games 13-10 13-11.

By this time an exhausted Keeble had given his all and the final game was a bit of an anti-climax finishing 13-3 in favour of the home player.

Afterwards Starling said: "It is a bit disappointing to be on the wrong end of a 16-4 scoreline but Harleston were a very good team and in reality we could easily have won the match.

Although Richard Keeble lost his was a brilliant match and it was good to get Henri Paul back in a Cromer shirt after too long away.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are currently on the scene at Coltishall Island where there has been a break-in at the Jet petrol station.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Graham Jones at North Walsham train station carpark

'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Chris Packham and his Autmnwatch team have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Heacham. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The site off Station Road in Sheringham

Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon