Squash club marks return to winning ways
- Credit: Supplied by Martin Braybrook
After two disappointing results Cromer Squash club returned to winning
ways this week with a resounding 16-2 maximum when they played host to
visiting Broadland IV from Fleggburgh.
Having missed the last two matches Alex Oliver was once again available
which meant that Technical Director Barry Starling was once again able
to field what on paper, at least, was a full strength team.
Oliver returned to play the second string match which enabled both team captain
Matthew Jordan and veteran John Baker to drop down one place in the
playing order while club champion, Richard Keeble, remained at No.1.
Baker is probably the most experienced player in the club and he got the
team off to the perfect start as he won his fourth string match in
straight games while on the adjoining court Jordan, who had just about
recovered from his previous week's marathon at North Walsham, found this
week's third string match much less demanding as he too won 3-0 to set
Cromer on a winning path.
Oliver eased his way into a 2-0 lead in the second string match and
although he lost concentration to lose the third game 10-13 he was
always in control of the fourth game which he won 13-9 to come out on
top 3-1.
Keeble's match was the last of the evening and followed a
similar pattern.
He cruised through the first two games but lost the
third 12-14 before comfortably winning the fourth game 13-3 to round off
a more than satisfactory evening's work for the team.
Starling said afterwards: "It is always good to pick up maximum points
and although our friends from Broadland were probably a little outclassed
there is always the chance of slipping up, especially with "point a
rally" scoring.
I was pleased to have Alex Oliver back in the team and with three wins from our first five matches we can look to kick on in the second half of the season.""
Results: Richard Keeble beat Shaun Cramer 13-9 13-5 12-14 13-3; Alex Oliver beat Dave Willert 13-11 13-10 10-13 13-9; Matthew Jordan beat Kevin Moore 13-8 13-10 13-11; John Baker beat Gary Powley 13-10 13-10 13-10