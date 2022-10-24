News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

North Norfolk pickleball players set for big contest on national stage

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:06 PM October 24, 2022
Cromer Pickleball Club players at a dress-up event.

Cromer Pickleball Club players at a dress-up event. - Credit: Supplied

A team of 12 from Cromer Pickleball Club will head to this year's English Nationals contest – only a year after the club’s formation.

Players will compete in singles and doubles at Bolton Arena in Greater Manchester from Thursday to Sunday (October 27 – October 30).

James Hudson, team member and Everyone Active’s general manager at Cromer Sports Centre, where it is based, said: “It’s a great achievement to be taking so many players to English Nationals so the club has much to be proud of.

“Hopefully, we will perform to the best level we can against tough competition, for what promises to be a very enjoyable few days."

Pickleball is similar to tennis, with players hitting a perforated, hollow ball back and forth over a net using paddles. 

The club has proved a success since starting up, with 50 players now involved.

Those headed to the national are Mr Hudson, Will Taylor, Paul Brittain, Stephen Cornish, Richard Millman, Alexander Oliver, Rhodri Oliver, Anakin Owen, Karen Owen, Jean Spruce, Judy Oliver and Pat Millman.


Cromer News

