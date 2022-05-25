Laws and Turner steer Cromer home after fabulous bowling display

Nat Laws and David Turner steered Cromer to an emphatic win over Norwich Cricket Club at the Norton Warnes on Saturday, to make it three wins from four for the Crabs in the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division.

Cromer lost the wickets of Tom Davies and Matthew Warnes cheaply, but opener Laws stroked a sublime 66* and Turner a controlled 28* as Cromer chased down a modest 112 with comparative ease.

Laws – winner of the Jason Gillespie Medal in Adelaide grade cricket over the winter – played a suburb mature and measured innings but put away the bad ball when presented notching up five 6’s and seven 4’s.

Turner, likewise stuck to the script by punishing the bad ball, and dealing only in boundaries, seven of them to make up his total.

The pair completed the job within 34 overs.

Whilst the two batsmen played extremely well, the win was, in truth, set up by the peerless Cromer bowling attack.

From the start, after Cromer skipper Rob Purton asked Norwich to bat the visitors were never at the races.

Norwich captain Frankie Sutton was trapped in the first over by Paul Bradshaw, and that set the tone for the day. Wicket after wicket tumbled and at one stage Norwich were a quite unbelievable 38-7, such was the fury and intensity of the Cromer bowling attack, backed up by some exemplary fielding.

Only Norwich’s Charlie Nunn (36) and Aaron Watson (23) showed any fight.

Bradshaw with 4 wickets was, on paper, the pick of the bowlers but Michael Warnes, Cameron Graveling, Alan Stickells and skipper Purton were all excellent. Purton only conceding 16 runs from his 10 overs.

The victory sees Cromer in forth place in the Premier League, albeit with just four games gone in the eighteen-fixture season. A good start nonetheless and just five points from top spot

Meanwhile, Liam Davies took Cromer’s 2XI away to Norwich at Ingham, but the result didn’t go their way. Norwich 2XI, batting first posted 254-8 from their 45 overs.

Cromer veteran, Peter Gascoyne taking two of those wickets. Cromer could only respond with 149-6 which did include a half century for Richard Graveling and respectable returns from Carl Allen (34) and Dean Elliott (31), alas the game was gone in the first innings.







