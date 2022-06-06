News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bradshaw leads Cromer cricketers to victory against Diss

Kent Laws

Published: 12:18 PM June 6, 2022
Paul Bradshaw drives for four batting for Cromer Cricket Club in their game against Diss.  

Paul Bradshaw drives for four batting for Cromer Cricket Club in their game against Diss. - Credit: Kerry Lake

Paul Bradshaw rolled back the years with a superb all-round performance to give Cromer Crickey Club the win against Diss on Saturday and consolidate second place in the developing Norfolk Alliance Premier division.

The former Norfolk skipper's 3-19 helped Cromer roll the visitors over for 202, then his solid unbeaten 59* secured the points as the Crabs chased down the target for the loss of just four wickets.  

The win leaves Rob Purton's men sitting nicely in the slipstream of champions Downham - defeated by ten wickets at the Norton Warnes earlier this season - as the table starts to take shape nicely.

Given the small target on a slow wicket the odds were in Cromer's favour, and as the chase began once again the opening pair of Tom Davies and Nat Laws saw off the new ball in a dominant opening stand of 42 before Davies was bowled by Harbour, with Matt Warnes and David Turner following quickly after.  

But Laws wrote another chapter in what is becoming an impressive story this season, taking the attack to the Diss bowling with some sublime stroke-making for an excellent 65 and putting on 91 with Bradshaw, who was in complete control, to get the Crabs to within touching distance.  

The coup de grace was delivered by the returning Sakhu Ndlela, who unleashed several searing boundaries before taking Cromer over the line in suitably dramatic fashion with a towering six off Tooke as he finished 38*.

It had been another exemplary display from the Cromer attack to set up the win, completely suffocating the Diss batting and chipping away with crucial wickets throughout the innings.  

Left-armer Cam Graveling clipped the off-stump of the Diss pro Mbeki Joseph to start proceedings, and although Rob Tooke and Taylor both made it to 40 Cromer were patient and controlled, helped by a tight and aggressive fielding display.  

Graveling and skipper Purton both picked up two wickets, with one each for Ndlela and Alan Stickells, though Brashaw's return of 3-19 rightly took the headlines and put Cromer on track for their fifth win from six this season.

