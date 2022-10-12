Cromer club joins push to get girls into squash

Encouraging girls to take up squash is the goal of a new campaign in Cromer.

Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club is taking part in Squash Girls Can, a national initiative run by Squash England.

Aimed at seven to 11-year-olds, it involves five lessons with the club's squash coach Henry Geaves from 5pm-6pm over half-term - October 24-28, for £25.

Participants will also get a racquet, squash balls and membership of the club until April 30 next year.

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, said: "We have fabulous facilities at the club with two first-class squash courts with a viewing gallery for parents to watch their children – and a comfortable clubhouse too where parents can enjoy a cup of coffee afterwards.

"At the club we find that girls really enjoy playing squash at the club – but we have so few. We just hope this course will help many more to take up squash."

To find out more, email admin@cromertennsiclub.co.uk, or call 01263 513 741.