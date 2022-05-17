Cory kicks off karting season with solid finish at Birkenhead

Cory Chapman, from Mundesely, on the course at Hooton Park near Birkenhead. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

A young karting driver has started a new championship season on a good note.

Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, has just taken part in the first race of the Total Karting Zero Engineered by Rob Smedley Northern Championship, at Hooton Park near Birkenhead.

Cory finished third in the final of the two-day event, which his dad, Craig Chapman, said he was pleased with.

Mr Chapman said: "Cory was very excited to be back in the electric kart for the first time since late February.

"The final saw the top three drivers battle it out for trophies, there being only 0.5 seconds between all three with Cory coming home in third.

"Cory showed great resilience in having no seat time on [the first day of the meet] to finish on the podium."

Mr Chapman said Cory was now looking forward to the next round of the championship, which will take place in Cumbria in June.







