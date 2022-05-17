News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Cory kicks off karting season with solid finish at Birkenhead

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:42 AM May 17, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM May 17, 2022
Cory Chapman, from Mundesely, on the course at Hooton Park near Birkenhead.

Cory Chapman, from Mundesely, on the course at Hooton Park near Birkenhead. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media 

A young karting driver has started a new championship season on a good note.

Cory Chapman, 11, from Mundesley, has just taken part in the first race of the Total Karting Zero Engineered by Rob Smedley Northern Championship, at Hooton Park near Birkenhead.

Cory finished third in the final of the two-day event, which his dad, Craig Chapman, said he was pleased with. 

Mr Chapman said: "Cory was very excited to be back in the electric kart for the first time since late February.

"The final saw the top three drivers battle it out for trophies, there being only 0.5 seconds between all three with Cory coming home in third. 

"Cory showed great resilience in having no seat time on [the first day of the meet] to finish on the podium."

Mr Chapman said Cory was now looking forward to the next round of the championship, which will take place in Cumbria in June. 



North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A140 in Marsham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon