News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Young Cory takes second place in Cumbrian karting race

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:03 AM June 24, 2022
Cory Chapman on the karting circuit at Rowrah.

Cory Chapman on the karting circuit at Rowrah. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

Young karting driver Cory Chapman has impressed with his latest trackside outing, finishing second in his race.

The 11-year-old from Mundesley travelled to Cumbria Kart Race Club in Rowrah for the second round of Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series. 

Craig Chapman, Cory's dad, said his son performed well on the course, which is known as one of the UK's most challenging.

Craig said: "Cory came down with an ear infection midweek, so we didn't know if we were going to make it or not. He was still quite poorly at the weekend.

Cory Chapman, from Mundesley, with his trophy from the Rowrah karting race.

Cory Chapman, from Mundesley, with his trophy from the Rowrah karting race. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

"He was up against some tough competitors and knew it was going to be a tough ask, so Cory gave himself a top four aim in all three races."

Cory finished third in the first head, second in the second heat, and held onto that position in the final. 

Craig added: "Cory really drove his socks off all weekend and it really took it out of him physically."


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A pair of colourful bee-eaters at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk.

Video

Bird watchers set to flock to Norfolk quarry after rare bee-eaters spotted

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crowds flocked to beaches including Sea Palling on the hottest day of the year so far (June 17)

Sweltering heat draws thousands to north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bird watchers at the quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting.

Gallery

'Amazing' bee-eaters draw bird watchers from across the country

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon