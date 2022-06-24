Young Cory takes second place in Cumbrian karting race

Young karting driver Cory Chapman has impressed with his latest trackside outing, finishing second in his race.

The 11-year-old from Mundesley travelled to Cumbria Kart Race Club in Rowrah for the second round of Total Karting Zero's Northern Championship series.

Craig Chapman, Cory's dad, said his son performed well on the course, which is known as one of the UK's most challenging.

Craig said: "Cory came down with an ear infection midweek, so we didn't know if we were going to make it or not. He was still quite poorly at the weekend.

Cory Chapman, from Mundesley, with his trophy from the Rowrah karting race. - Credit: Car Scene UK Media

"He was up against some tough competitors and knew it was going to be a tough ask, so Cory gave himself a top four aim in all three races."

Cory finished third in the first head, second in the second heat, and held onto that position in the final.

Craig added: "Cory really drove his socks off all weekend and it really took it out of him physically."



