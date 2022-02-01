Bright future ahead for seaside golf club

A young golfer is making his debut as a club professional at a course in his native North Norfolk.

Charlie Bright has been announced as the new pro at Mundesley Golf Club, and will take up his role next month (Feb) when current professional Ryan Pudney moves to Sheringham as part of the professional team, specialising in coaching.

Cromer man Charlie, 30, first took up the sport as a 12-year-old schoolboy, after trying putting in the garden of his grandad John Laidlow who told him he had a natural eye for the game.

The youngster rocketed through the rankings – playing for Norfolk juniors, seniors and slicing his handicap to scratch by the time he was 16.

Aged 20, he decided to make it a career and after spells as assistant pro at Sheringham, where he gained his PGA qualifications, and coaching at Royal Norwich, he is delighted to be given his first full pro role at a local club.

Charlie said: “Mundesley is such a friendly, family club which has made major strides in recent years, so I am looking forward to helping maintain and retain that growth, assist members improve their game, and guide them on the best equipment to help them do that via our new expanded club shop.”

As a player who started the game young, when he enjoyed “hitting the ball high and long” he is also keen to encourage the club’s very promising junior section.

Charlie’s family are well known in the area – with parents Mark and Maxine running Café Main in the town’s Church Street, with help from elder son Greg. Mark also spent 30 years working with the Cromer Crab Company and Maxine is a former town carnival queen.

Mundesley club chairman Andrew Keates said: “Charlie’s experience as an aspiring junior at Royal Cromer, followed by nine years as an assistant at Sheringham makes him a perfect fit for a members’ club like Mundesley.

“A qualified PGA golf professional, who is popular and unassuming, he is committed to helping golfers of all standards feel at ease and get the most out of their game. It is the perfect opportunity for Charlie to lead the club to greater things while providing a warm welcome to members and visitors.

“We are sad to be losing Ryan who has been an outstanding head professional who had been at the heart of the renaissance of our club, but wish him all the very best at Sheringham.”

Current pro Ryan Pudney has had two spells at the club as operations manager from 2010 to 2017 and returned as pro in 2018 later becoming director of golf. He added: “I have had two very enjoyable spells at Mundesley working with a proactive board to drive the club forward. I’m delighted for Charlie to be given the opportunity and wish him every success in the role.”