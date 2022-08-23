North Norfolk takes on North America at squash

A team of 11 American squash players visited north Norfolk this month as part of the 'Millman Experience', a squash training programme developed by Richard Millman.

Millman is the squash coach at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

Eight times Norfolk squash champion back in the 1980s and 1990s and a former head coach of the US national team, Millman brought the players aged 15 to 75 to play two matches at Cromer.

The American team boasted an ex-professional player and a former world masters champion among their adult numbers, plus junior players.

TheUS team was made up of Millman along with Kyle Baicker McKee, Steve Baicker McKee, Will Carlin, Bridget Schutt, Bert Kornyei, Gray Dugdale, Liam Robinson, Jack Cross, Grey Veague and Markley Peters.

This offered a great opportunity for Cromer's team to play both experienced players and also introduce some of their younger players to team squash.

The Cromer team was made up of Richard Keeble, Tom Smith, Martin Guppy, Ben Herrieven, Henry Geaves, Alex Oliver, Henri Paul, Martin Pearse, Gary Hastings, Peter Arbuthnot, Martin Sanville, Matt Medcraft, Max Medcraft and Will Taylor.

The two matches at Cromer were competitive and closely fought.

On the first day of play, the Americans came out on top 6-4, with some appealing matchups including veteran Martin Pearse - a member of the current England Masters team - facing American Bert Kornyei, former world 70+ champion. It was Kornyei who came out on top.

Wins for Cromer came from Tom Smith, Richard Millman, Peter Arbuthnot and Martin Sanville. Cromer youngsters Max Medcraft and Will Turner were playing their first team matches and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

On the second day of play Cromer scored wins through Henri Paul, Gary Hastings and Martin Sanville, but the highlight of the evening was the first-string match between Keeble - who had only just come off the tennis court where he was playing for Cromer against Taverham in a top-of-the-table Norfolk league match - against Millman.

A large and appreciative crowd watched a hugely entertaining match go to Keeble 3-1. Overall though the match went to the Americans 7-4.

Thus North American just edged out North Norfolk on each occasion.

More important though was the enjoyable week for all participants – the camaraderie, the hospitality, the Icarus Hines barbecue, the special relationship between our countries played out in squash - and a massive learning experience for the younger players involved in both teams.