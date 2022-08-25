Young equestrian Alice Casburn to take on top horse trials

Alice Casburn, 20, being presented with a Silver Jubilee Plate by Anne, Princess Royal, at the Badminton Horse Trials in May. Her next challenge is the horse trials at Burghley. - Credit: Kit Houghton

Alice Casburn’s idols have become rivals but she still gets starstruck in a 5* stable.

The Corpusty equestrian, 20, was the youngest rider in the field at Badminton and will now make her Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials debut ahead of schedule.

Casburn will go toe-to-toe with Olympic champions and totems of the sport like William Fox-Pitt and Oliver Townend on some of the toughest terrain there is.

Alice Casburn in the saddle. - Credit: Karen Boyle

With mother Caroline’s experience of riding Burghley her secret weapon, she arrives at the storied event full of confidence.

Casburn said: “I sometimes joke that I’ve peaked too soon! I know I’m young to be doing this, my hobby has become my career.

“I remember walking into my first 5* at the end of last year and having a complete fangirl moment. There wasn’t anyone I wasn’t starstruck by!

“I saw all the greats, William Fox-Pitt and all of that, and thought, ‘oh, wow.’

“I know I’ve got a really good horse and I wouldn’t want to be sat on any other horse, but you’re always worried a bit when they’ve got so much experience.

“I listen to eventing podcasts and hear some of them talking about riding the Burghley ground as an obstacle in itself. When you’re hear stuff like that, you’ve got to soak it up.

“I’m lucky with my mum in that she can give me advice from her experience, she’s saying it is going to run pretty much the same as 2019.

“It changes a little bit but there are always those famous areas that stay the same.”

Casburn is taking three-day eventing by storm and won individual bronze and team gold for Great Britain at July’s Junior European Championships.

She took two medals on second generation homebred Topspin, with whom she will aim to shine at Burghley, her third-ever 5* event.

On the Europeans, she said: “If all of us performed well the team gold felt possible but the individual bronze wasn’t one I expected.

“I was first to go, so my jump was to give the team confidence and come back from the cross-country and give people intel on how the course rode.

“The individual was amazing, all-in-all just a really good week. He ran fantastically well which is encouraging coming into Burghley, where the horses have to be really fit.”

The north Norfolk star has attended Burghley as a fan on numerous occasions, meaning September’s ride is a dream come true.

“I’ve always gone to watch from my mum riding at Burghley and it’s close to home for me,” she said.

“I used to go with my family and then as I grew up I went with friends, I’ve always dreamt of riding there one day. It’s got a lot of meaning to me.”

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (1-4 September 2022) returns after a two-year hiatus. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk