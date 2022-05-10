Event rider Casburn impresses at debut badminton outing

The Princess Royal presents the Silver Jubilee Plate to Alice Casburn, 20, awarded to the best Owner/Rider. Alice from Corpusty, Norfolk finished in 19th place riding her horse Topspin. - Credit: Kit Houghton

She was the youngest competitor at this year's Badminton Horse Trials, riding a horse with a special family connection.

And 20-year-old Alice Casburn said she "couldn't be more pleased" with her performance at the five-day meet, which took place in Badminton Park in Gloucestershire and is considered one of the world's top equestrian events.

Casburn, who with her horse Topspin, won three awards, said: "It was phenomenal. To go and compete for the first time at Badminton and win awards, let alone finishing in the top 20, was an amazing experience. I couldn't have been more pleased."

Princess Anne presented Casburn with one of her awards, the Silver Jubilee Plate

for the best owner/rider.

She also won the Glentrool Trophy for the highest climber after the dressage, and another for being the best rider under the age of 25.

Casburn and Topspin finished 19th overall, and she said she was delighted with how her horse had performed. "He was amazing," she said.

"Mum mum bred him, so it's nice to have a horse that' I have progressed with as a partnership. My mum rode his grandmother so it's a family legacy in a way."

Topspin's grandmother, Spangle, was ridden by Casburn's mother, Caroline Casburn, who herself competed in top-flight equestrian contests.

Casburn said she had been dedicated to event riding for the past five years and planned to continue in the sport.