Search

Advanced search

Arts society offers ‘Zoom memberships’ and virtual visits of Venice and London

PUBLISHED: 16:25 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 18 November 2020

The Arts Society Glaven Valley is offering 'Zoom memberships' as a way of keeping its activities going in these uncertain times. Pictured is a cheque presentation from 2018, when members raised money for EACH to mark the society's 50th anniverary. From left, Patricia Spencer, Jennie Dockerill, Chris Chapman and Maureen Lait. Image: Supplied by Chris Chapman

The Arts Society Glaven Valley is offering 'Zoom memberships' as a way of keeping its activities going in these uncertain times. Pictured is a cheque presentation from 2018, when members raised money for EACH to mark the society's 50th anniverary. From left, Patricia Spencer, Jennie Dockerill, Chris Chapman and Maureen Lait. Image: Supplied by Chris Chapman

Archant

A Norfolk arts society has hit upon the idea of offering £35 ‘Zoom memberships’ for its annual programme of lectures, coffee morning chats, and ‘virtual tours’ of places such as Venice and London.

The Arts Society Glaven Valley has been unable to hold its former monthly meetings at Cley Village Hall, but has held lectures via Zoom during 2020 because of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

Susan Riddle, one of the committee members, said the memberships would allow a much broader audience than the -in-person events the society used to hold before the pandemic. “We thought it was quite a novel idea,” she said.

“Next year we’re going to intersperse our lectures with talks by society members, coffee morning chats, and a programme of virtual tours. We’re hoping to go off to Venice one morning and perhaps do a walking tour of London, in the hopes we might be able to go there for real again one day.”

The membership fee will also give access to the National Art Society’s lectures and online programmes. To find out more, visit theartssocietyglavenvalley.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Arts society offers ‘Zoom memberships’ and virtual visits of Venice and London

The Arts Society Glaven Valley is offering 'Zoom memberships' as a way of keeping its activities going in these uncertain times. Pictured is a cheque presentation from 2018, when members raised money for EACH to mark the society's 50th anniverary. From left, Patricia Spencer, Jennie Dockerill, Chris Chapman and Maureen Lait. Image: Supplied by Chris Chapman

Family firm devastated after vandals splatter tar over new homes

Family run business, ND Willan Construction found new homes in Reepham vandalised with bitumen and creosote all over walls, windows and doors. David Wilan. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I was disgusted’ - Mum horrified to find ‘head of something’ in carton of Asda baby food

Macala Large found what she believes to be a creature's head in a pack of Asda baby food. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Hopes for annual event as town to return to 1381 for weekend

The Battle of North Walsham 1381 Revisited committee as peasants from the Middle Ages ready for the revolt as North Walsham prepares for the battle next year. From left, Rob Scannell, Bob Wright, Barry Hester, Canon Paul Cubitt, Ian Pycroft, Molly Housego, and Robert Murphy. (Photo taken before lockdown) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky