Arts society offers ‘Zoom memberships’ and virtual visits of Venice and London

A Norfolk arts society has hit upon the idea of offering £35 ‘Zoom memberships’ for its annual programme of lectures, coffee morning chats, and ‘virtual tours’ of places such as Venice and London.

The Arts Society Glaven Valley has been unable to hold its former monthly meetings at Cley Village Hall, but has held lectures via Zoom during 2020 because of coronavirus.

Susan Riddle, one of the committee members, said the memberships would allow a much broader audience than the -in-person events the society used to hold before the pandemic. “We thought it was quite a novel idea,” she said.

“Next year we’re going to intersperse our lectures with talks by society members, coffee morning chats, and a programme of virtual tours. We’re hoping to go off to Venice one morning and perhaps do a walking tour of London, in the hopes we might be able to go there for real again one day.”

The membership fee will also give access to the National Art Society’s lectures and online programmes. To find out more, visit theartssocietyglavenvalley.org.uk.