Your say: Should the Tokyo Olympics go ahead this summer?
As the country gears up for a summer of sport, we asked people in Cromer if they think the Olympic Games, due to start on July 23, should go ahead at all this year.
David Dunn, 81, retired, from Cambridge, whose favourite event is the athletics, said: "I [think the Olympics should go ahead] provided all the precautions are taken by everybody. I hope it will be okay."
Barry Burgess, 74, retired, from Aylsham, whose favourite event is the athletics said: "No, I don't think the Olympics should go ahead. I think Japan has a fairly high rate of coronavirus and it won't be the same if there are no spectators."
Geoffrey Strowger, 74, a driver from Norwich, whose favourite event is athletics, said: "No, I just think bringing all those different countries together isn't right. I think it's all about money."
Hazel Howes, 81, retired, from Norwich, said: "No, [I don't think the Olympics should go ahead] I just think it's unfair, I think they should wait until all this has cleared up. I think it's too much of a risk."
Tony Clarke, 62, retired from Nottinghamshire, who likes all of the events, said: "I'd say no, [the Olympics should not go ahead] because we are still not out of it, it's too risky."
Oscar, 72, and Jennifer, 71, both retired from Northampton, who enjoy watching the swimming and athletics, said: "No, I don't think any travel should be allowed at all this summer, no travel whatsoever.
"Just keep us isolated. I can't even understand why people want to go abroad. We feel very strongly about it."