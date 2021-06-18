News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Your say: Should the Tokyo Olympics go ahead this summer?

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:30 AM June 18, 2021   
A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. - Credit: PA

As the country gears up for a summer of sport, we asked people in Cromer if they think the Olympic Games, due to start on July 23, should go ahead at all this year.

David Dunn, 81, retired from Cambridge

David Dunn, 81, retired from Cambridge - Credit: Archant

David Dunn, 81, retired, from Cambridge, whose favourite event is the athletics, said: "I [think the Olympics should go ahead] provided all the precautions are taken by everybody. I hope it will be okay."

Barry Burgess, 74, retired from Aylsham,

Barry Burgess, 74, retired from Aylsham, - Credit: Archant

Barry Burgess, 74, retired, from Aylsham, whose favourite event is the athletics said: "No, I don't think the Olympics should go ahead. I think Japan has a fairly high rate of coronavirus and it won't be the same if there are no spectators."

Geoffrey Strowger, 74, a driver from Norwich

Geoffrey Strowger, 74, a driver from Norwich - Credit: Archant

Geoffrey Strowger, 74, a driver from Norwich, whose favourite event is athletics, said: "No, I just think bringing all those different countries together isn't right. I think it's all about money."

Hazel Howes, 81, retired, from Norwich

Hazel Howes, 81, retired, from Norwich - Credit: Archant

Hazel Howes, 81, retired, from Norwich, said: "No, [I don't think the Olympics should go ahead] I just think it's unfair, I think they should wait until all this has cleared up. I think it's too much of a risk."

Tony Clarke, 62, retired from Nottinghamshire,

Tony Clarke, 62, retired from Nottinghamshire, - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Tony Clarke, 62, retired from Nottinghamshire, who likes all of the events, said: "I'd say no, [the Olympics should not go ahead] because we are still not out of it, it's too risky."

Oscar, 72, and Jennifer, 71 both retired from Northampton

Oscar, 72, and Jennifer, 71 both retired from Northampton - Credit: Archant

Oscar, 72, and Jennifer, 71, both retired from Northampton, who enjoy watching the swimming and athletics, said: "No, I don't think any travel should be allowed at all this summer, no travel whatsoever.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tax in post: Only Fools and Horses van racks up fines
  2. 2 'We love this street' - New deli opens in Cromer
  3. 3 Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
  2. 5 'Totally unacceptable' - residents on busy road hit out at 1,800 home plans
  3. 6 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  4. 7 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  5. 8 'Know the waters are dangerous' - Rip tide warning following rescue from Norfolk beach
  6. 9 Welfare fears as 17-year-old goes missing
  7. 10 Charity horse ride around north Norfolk estate planned

"Just keep us isolated. I can't even understand why people want to go abroad. We feel very strongly about it."

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seasonal workers Norfolk

Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Police-accident-2

Norfolk Police | Updated

Police reopen B1150 North Walsham Road, near Coltishall

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Friends of North Lodge Park have proposed flexible plans for the derelict tennis courts at the Cromer park.

Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
HM Bacton Coastguard rescue team covers Mundesley to Waxham and is located in Bacton. 

Children stuck on cliffs and 11 in trouble in sea on busy weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus