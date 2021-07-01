Your say: Should Cromer become a car free town?

Published: 6:00 AM July 1, 2021

Like many seaside destinations, Cromer gets busy and congested in the summer months.

We asked people in the town if they thought it should become a car-free destination.

Simon Black, 59, retired from Leicester said: "I couldn't agree more. I can't believe the amount of lorries that come down [Church Street]. It would be better for walking, so from a pedestrian point of view, absolutely."

Denise Black, 60, retired from Leicester said: "Yes, I think it would be better. It's not as busy as it normally is today but it's still busy, it would be good, especially in the pandemic because you are trying to dodge people."

Carol Spokes, 72, retired from Sidcup, said: "No, it would not be very practical, what happens to visitors? We are here and we are using public transport and think if people that come can, would and should.

"Maybe you could have certain parts of the town [car free] but the trouble is you've got to provide a good circular route around it."

James Jarman, 77, retired from Sidcup, said: "I don't think it's a good idea. Coming up here by car is absolutely the only way you can bring your luggage, especially if you are staying in an Airbnb."

Colin Pinder, 70, retired from Doncaster, said: "No. I think parking is adequate anyway and I think it would be difficult because the road [through Cromer] is the main road from Norwich and Great Yarmouth."

Virginia Pinder, 72 retired from Doncaster said: "I think for visitors if you want to come for a couple of hours then you've got to park and ride, it seems like a lot of messing around. [Cromer] doesn't seem so congested with people that it needs to be pedestrianised."



