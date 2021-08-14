Your Say: How concerned about climate change are people in Sheringham

Published: 7:30 AM August 14, 2021

The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned humans are 'unequivocally' driving global warming.

Climate change is never far from the headlines so, the day after the latest IPCC report was released we asked people in Sheringham if they were aware of the UN report and how they felt about climate change.

Fiona Bending, 49, a lunchtime supervisor from Birmingham said she was aware of the IPCC report.

"I think the government needs to do more, we have targets but they don't seem to be very important and other things seem to be taking priority at the moment."

Martyn Potterton, 53, a maintenance engineer from Leicester said he had not heard of the IPCC report but he was concerned about climate change.

"I'm worried about climate change. We need to change our behaviour a little bit, I'm worried about future generations."

Jules Lowe, 53, a hairdresser from Acle said she wasn't aware of the IPCC report.

She said: "It's something worried about for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Tim Lowe, 51, a printer from Acle said he had heard of the IPCC report.

He said: "It's worrying and I do think about the kids and kids of kids. We have made some changes to our lifestyle but we could make more."

Rosa West, 57, retired from Sheringham said had heard about the IPCC report.

"My biggest thing about climate change is you never hear them say what the effect of all the space rockets is. Look at the dates climate change started and it seems to be around the same date. I try to be as environmental as possible."

Alan Baille, a mental health lecturer in his 50s from Buckinghamshire said he had heard of the IPCC report.

"It's quite scary not so much for myself but for my children and grandchildren the futures not looking good."