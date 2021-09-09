Your Say: How was summer 2021 in Cromer?

Published: 6:45 AM September 9, 2021

As the summer draws to a close and the new school year begins we asked people in Cromer what they made of summer 2021 and if they thought the seaside town had been busy.

Sue Ball, 77, retired from Cromer - Credit: staff

Sue Ball, 77, retired from Cromer, said for a number of reasons, including coronavirus and the weather, the summer had been "rubbish".

"Cromer has never been busier, I've never known it so busy that this year. There are more tourists because they weren't able to go abroad or chance it, I think that's the reason really."

Georgie Keech, 20 a nanny from Cromer - Credit: staff

Georgie Keech, 20, a nanny from Cromer said: "For me, it's been very busy here this summer and the weather hasn't been great, we had a peak mid-August but apart from that it's been miserable for August."

Monica Cooley, 72, retired from Leicester - Credit: staff

Monica Cooley, 72 retired from Leicester, who visits Cromer several times a year, every year said the town had been very busy.

"We like it when it's quiet. it seems like there's been more visitors since the restrictions were lifted. It's been so packed that we don't come into Cromer or Sheringham, we do bird watching so go to Cley where there are not so many people," she said.

Joy Sullivan, 67, retired from Leicester - Credit: staff

Joy Sullivan, 67, retired from Leicester, who visits Cromer often, said: "We like it when the crowds have gone back to school, you can sit on the pier."

Dennis Prescott, 65, retired from Hertfordshire - Credit: Staff

Dennis Prescott, 65, retired from Hertfordshire, who was visiting Cromer for the first time said it had been an "average" summer.

"We normally go on foreign holidays and this place has been quite nice, we went to see a show at the theatre, our B&B is nice. I think I would come back."

Valerie Thorp-Row, 79, retired from Clacton - Credit: Staff

Valerie Thorp-Row, 79, retired from Clacton said she was in Cromer to see her son, Phil Butler in the Cromer Pier Show.

She said: "I've been here before, I came in 2016 and 2017, when [my son] was here before. I know the people on the pier, they are all really lovely people. But the weather, it's a shame because it was such a lovely summer last year."







