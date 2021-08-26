Your Say: Is Banksy good for Cromer?

Published: 6:30 AM August 26, 2021

A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

In July Banksy visited the Norfolk coast leaving behind a number of artworks that together form the "Great British Spraycation".

Works appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and in Cromer where a group of crabs holding a sign saying 'luxury rentals only' appeared on a section of the sea wall on the east beach.

We asked people out and about in Cromer what they thought of the art work and if they thought it was good for the area.

Giles Mathews-Pike, 39, a civil servant from Birmingham - Credit: Archant

Giles Mathews-Pike, 39, a civil servant from Birmingham said: "I've been to see it. We went shortly after it was done, I've been a couple of times. It's quite cool really bringing Cromer a bit of trendy edge.

"We've got a family home here which we come down to, it feels like in a lot of places, locals are being priced out."

Julie Rowse, 67, retired from Norwich - Credit: Archant

Julie Rowse, 67, retired, from Norwich, said she had been to see the Cromer Banksy a number of times.

"I thought it was amazing. I was just overwhelmed that he chose to come to our part of the world and chose to do his artwork, I feel very grateful.

"It's a very appropriate message."

Jo Wayling, 43, a children's nurse from Erpingham - Credit: Archant

Jo Wayling, 43, a children's nurse from Erpingham said she was on her way to see the Banksy. She said: "[My mum] told me about it and we have seen it on the news. I've never seen a Banksy anywhere."

David Soley, 56, who works in social services in Denbighshire - Credit: Archant

David Soley, 56, who works in social services in Denbighshire said: "I've walked past it. I was out and saw it and took a photo of it. It's not really my thing.

"I'm not encouraging it. I do think it's odd that it's now a special form of graffiti. I'm sure if a young lad came along with a spray can it would be different."

Iain Wilton, 55, from North Essex - Credit: Archant

Iain Wilton, 55, from North Essex, who was visiting the Banksy artwork with his family said: "We came into Cromer and then just walked that bit further to see it. It's great, it's much smaller than I expected.

"It's good, it does get people out and about doing a bit of walking."

Kevin Shannon, 68, retired from Watton - Credit: Archant

Kevin Shannon, 68, retired from Watton who was at the Banksy said: "It's nice he's visited Cromer I just hope they can preserve it and it's not covered with the rocks. It's a good attraction for Cromer."











