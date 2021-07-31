News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 AM July 31, 2021   
Amy and Sean Parker with their daughter in North Walsham town centre.

Amy and Sean Parker with their daughter in North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

With restrictions lifted many will be looking forward to a meal out, but where is the best place to eat out in north Norfolk?

We hit the streets of North Walsham to ask people for their choices.

Louise Mullen from North Walsham, supermarket worker

Louise Mullen and Dave Mullen from North Walsham.

Louise Mullen and Dave Mullen from North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I don't have a lot of options when I go most places as it needs to be gluten free, but we're quite lucky in North Walsham as we've got the Shambles and Christopher's which both do good gluten free food.

"When I was looking in a motorway services the other day I could only eat crisps and chocolate, so it's great to have some options nearby."

You may also want to watch:

Dave Mullen from North Walsham, railway operator

"My favourite restaurant used to be the Greek place at West Runton, the Constantia, that was brilliant before it closed down.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes
  2. 2 Sisters reopen popular riverside pub
  3. 3 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
  1. 4 Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?
  2. 5 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  3. 6 Appeal to find missing man from London last seen at Norfolk campsite
  4. 7 Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans
  5. 8 Classic Ibiza setlist for Blickling Estate revealed
  6. 9 Hardware store owners retiring after more than 60 years
  7. 10 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

"Current restaurants, I like the Pancake and Waffle Shack in Thetford and we both often go to The Bridge in Wroxham, they've got plenty of gluten free options and you get a great view.

"I also want to try out the new Suffield Arms when they reopen, it's always been good but they reckon it's brilliant now."

Ann Beale from Enfield, 67, retired

Ann Beale from Enfield.

Ann Beale from Enfield. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I'm not from north Norfolk, but when I'm here I like the Rocket House in Cromer, it's a different menu and it's really good local food made from local produce."

Kathleen Eke from North Walsham, retired

Kathleen Eke from North Walsham.

Kathleen Eke from North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I'm originally from Ireland, but I've lived in North Walsham now for over 45 years, and as I like organic food I'd have to say The Green Room up near the job centre.

"It has to be fresh organic food for me, I don't like takeaway things like Chinese, Indian and chicken shops."

Amy Parker from North Walsham, 36

Amy and Sean Parker with their daughter in North Walsham town centre.

Amy and Sean Parker with their daughter in North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I like the Smokey Grill House in town because it's good quality food for a really good price."

Sean Parker from North Walsham, 45

"I would say the Shambles, because it's a different setting with great food and outdoor seating.

"You've got the Hop In next door too and it would be rude not to pop in for a pint afterwards."

North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
couple eating

The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the land north-east of Yarmouth Road, Stalham

Norfolk County Council

£2m bid for 62 new independent living apartments for over 55s

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Holt Sunday Market Byline: Sonya Duncan

Market organiser vows big return after weather fears spark cancellation

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus