Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?

Published: 5:30 AM July 31, 2021

With restrictions lifted many will be looking forward to a meal out, but where is the best place to eat out in north Norfolk?

We hit the streets of North Walsham to ask people for their choices.

Louise Mullen from North Walsham, supermarket worker

Louise Mullen and Dave Mullen from North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I don't have a lot of options when I go most places as it needs to be gluten free, but we're quite lucky in North Walsham as we've got the Shambles and Christopher's which both do good gluten free food.

"When I was looking in a motorway services the other day I could only eat crisps and chocolate, so it's great to have some options nearby."

Dave Mullen from North Walsham, railway operator

"My favourite restaurant used to be the Greek place at West Runton, the Constantia, that was brilliant before it closed down.

"Current restaurants, I like the Pancake and Waffle Shack in Thetford and we both often go to The Bridge in Wroxham, they've got plenty of gluten free options and you get a great view.

"I also want to try out the new Suffield Arms when they reopen, it's always been good but they reckon it's brilliant now."

Ann Beale from Enfield, 67, retired

Ann Beale from Enfield. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I'm not from north Norfolk, but when I'm here I like the Rocket House in Cromer, it's a different menu and it's really good local food made from local produce."

Kathleen Eke from North Walsham, retired

Kathleen Eke from North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I'm originally from Ireland, but I've lived in North Walsham now for over 45 years, and as I like organic food I'd have to say The Green Room up near the job centre.

"It has to be fresh organic food for me, I don't like takeaway things like Chinese, Indian and chicken shops."

Amy Parker from North Walsham, 36

Amy and Sean Parker with their daughter in North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"I like the Smokey Grill House in town because it's good quality food for a really good price."

Sean Parker from North Walsham, 45

"I would say the Shambles, because it's a different setting with great food and outdoor seating.

"You've got the Hop In next door too and it would be rude not to pop in for a pint afterwards."