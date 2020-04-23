Video

Your chance to sing-a-long with the Sheringham Shantymen

Chance to join in Sheringham Shantymen's sing-a-long. Picture: Sheringham Shantymen Archant

A shanty-singing group is celebrating its 30th anniversary the only way it can, by getting together online for a sing-a-long – and they’d like the public to join in.

The Sheringham Shantymen recorded their take on ‘What shall we do with the drunken sailor?’.

And now they’re hoping to create a community version with hundreds of people singing along.

Musical director Brian Farrow said: “In the past couple of weeks we have released some virtual videos, and now it’s your turn.”

The group, which has raised thousands of pounds for the RNLI, was formed by volunteers from RNLI Sheringham Lifeboat Station. In 2007 it raised £20,000 to buy an inshore lifeboat for RNLI Wicklow in Ireland.

Watch the Shantymen’s song here. Record yourself or your family singing along, actions and all – you can even dress as a pirate. Then upload your video. The final version will be shared on the Shantymen’s website and Facebook page.