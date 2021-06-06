Budding 8-year-old engineer gets a tour a Bacton Gas terminal

Published: 10:36 AM June 6, 2021

Tommy Beckett, an 8-year-old aspiring engineer, who got a tour of Perenco Bacton Gas Ternimal after building a model of it. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

A youngster has been given a tour of Bacton Gas Terminal in recognition of an impressive model he made of the facility.

On Saturday, June 5, Tommy Beckett, a pupil at Coltishall Primary School visited Perenco's Bacton Gas Terminal to have a behind the scenes glimpse of the facility.

The visit came about after the budding 8-year-old engineer made a model of the terminal for a school project.

Tommy Beckett, an 8-year-old aspiring engineer who got a tour of Perenco Bacton Gas Ternimal after building a model of it, pictured with Graham Wall, Terminal Manager, and Jezz Seville, Labaour Manager at the UEA. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Graham Wall, manager at the terminal said the team at the facility were keen to encourage the next generation of engineers and Tommy, with the help of his family who assisted with soldering, had created an "impressive model" of Bacton Gas Terminal.

"Tommy was keen to put the model somewhere where it could be displayed so we said that's something we could do.

"I think it's very important [to support the next generation of engineers] in the scientific, technical engineer field. Engineering is something there's always going to be a need for and it's something we, as a company, support."



