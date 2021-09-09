Model attraction sees booming interest since pandemic

Gallery

Published: 4:42 PM September 9, 2021

Adam Macro, operations manager, Ruth Baker, attraction operator, and Robert Green, company director, at Wroxham Miniature Worlds. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You could describe it as a 'model attraction'.

Wroxham Miniature World, based in Station Road West, Hoveton, claims to be the country's largest indoor modelling centre with some of the biggest model railways in the world on permanent display.

And its manager, 31-year-old Robert Green, said interest in model trains and toys of all kind had boomed since the start of pandemic, as many people found more time to spend on hobbies.

Mr Green said: "There has been quite an uptake since the lockdowns started. Hornby [model railways] have said that their sales have gone through the roof and we see a lot of people coming here looking for inspiration."

Mr Green said that when his dad, Sean Green, opened the site in 2012 it was aimed at enthusiasts, but now families made up most of their visitors.

The displays include Lego dioramas, a vintage penny arcade, a slot cars, dolls, model ships and model train displays which recreate different eras and parts of the world, including Japan, the Alps, Holland and the Midlands in the 1960s.

The Japanese layout at Wroxham Miniature Worlds. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The European layout, based on German, Austrian and Swiss Railways, at Wroxham Miniature Worlds. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Great British layout at Wroxham Miniature Worlds. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Mumford family enjoying vintage arcade machines at Wroxham Miniature Worlds. - Credit: Danielle Booden

