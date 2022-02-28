Three former Norwich players to join Wroxham FC for charity match

Wroxham FC will play the RAF's men's team on March 3 to raise funds for bereaved Armed Forces children. - Credit: Wroxham FC

Three former Norwich City players will join a football team in the Broads during a charity match to help raise funds for bereaved Armed Forces children.

The game between Wroxham FC and the RAF's men's team has been organised by Darren Plowman-Read, who is both an RAF veteran and part of the club's management team.

It will be held at Trafford Park in Wroxham on Thursday, March 3 - the home side's 130th anniversary.

All proceeds will go to Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity supporting children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Three former Norwich footballers - Grant Holt, Simon Lappin and Adam Drury - will join the Wroxham FC squad.

Mr Plowman-Read, who served in the RAF for 12 years, said: “I got involved fundraising for Scotty’s about five years ago and since then any fundraising I take part in is always for Scotty’s.

"Living in Norfolk and serving in the RAF meant I’d heard about the fantastic work they do, so I’ve always made sure I support them in any way that I can, including having the charity logo on our training kit.”

Scotty’s member Jamie Small will represent the charity as the match mascot.

His father, Corporal Christopher Small, took his own life in 2016 after serving 21 years in the army.

Corporal Christopher Small with his son Jamie who has been supported by the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers since his father's death. - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Jamie was eight years old at the time and over the last two years the charity has offered him support.

He said: “I was shocked when I was asked to be a mascot as it's not something that happens every day. I'm extremely grateful to Scotty’s as they have done so much for me.

"The best part is meeting others that know how I really feel.”

Mr Plowman-Read said: “I’m expecting a good turn out. We normally get around 300 to 400 people attending Wroxham games and I’m hoping this attracts the same number of people as all proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Scotty’s.”

Fans can purchase either a physical ticket to watch the game or a virtual ticket, which goes directly to the charity. Tickets for £5 are available, and donations can be made, at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wroxham-football-club







