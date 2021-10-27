News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Pumpkin patch proves a Halloween hit at visitor farm

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:58 AM October 27, 2021   
Michelle and Alfie Harrowen, Bethan Lawrence and Ava Ingham enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham

Halloween fun has come to Wroxham Barns this week as the site opened up its first-ever pumpkin patch. 

Hundreds of families have been visiting the attraction every day this half term break to carve their own creations into the big orange squashes and take part in other 'spooky' activities.

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: "We do a pumpkin festival every year but this is the first year we've grown our own pumpkins, and there are around 7,000 in there.

"People can grab a wheelbarrow and head out to the pumpkin patch, pick one out and go into the barn to carve it. 

"There has been such a variety of carvings - Avengers heroes, character from YouTube and the usual cats and scary faces.

"It's not just the kids either, the mums and dad are getting as well. We're really pleased and the team are loving it."

Mr Marshall said other activities including meeting 'Wilma the Witch", maggot racing and potion lessons.  

Ben Marshall, general manager, at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

The pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

The pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

Zoe and Bradley Davis an Alex and Jimmy Rampling enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Pic

Ariella Toyer enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

Ariella Toyer enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

Jack Turner and Lilly Grace enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

15-month-old Lily Beri enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

15-month-old Lily Beri enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

Wroxham Barns. Picture: Danielle Booden

Piglets eating a pumpkin at Wroxham Barns.

