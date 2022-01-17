News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Bar and restaurant could open in old coach house

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:43 PM January 17, 2022
Worstead Park

An aerial view of the stables in Worstead Park that could be converted into a bar and restaurant under new plans being considered by North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A derelict coach house in a 300-acre park could be converted into a bar and restaurant.

The proposal, in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see the redevelopment of a 19th century stable at Worstead Park, south of North Walsham.

The plans also include six guest bedrooms on the building's first floor, as well as the demolition of an existing building to the rear of the stable and the construction of a new extension for kitchen and services.

The bar and restaurant would employ 21 full-time and one part-time staff.

A document supporting the application states the proposed development would be an "anchor to establish Worstead Estate as a destination".

The stables and Worstead House, which was demolished in 1939, were designed by architect James Wyatt.

Last year, the Paterson family, who manage the Worstead estate, opened a wedding venue in a converted barn.

  



Most Read

  1. 1 'Something a bit different' - Tex-Mex shack spices up seaside town
  2. 2 Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier
  3. 3 Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk
  1. 4 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
  2. 5 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
  3. 6 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  4. 7 'I'd bring back the carnival raft race' - Q&A with Becky Robinson
  5. 8 Covid rates drop by up to 43pc across all areas of Norfolk
  6. 9 Three people injured after Land Rover and lorry crash on the A140
  7. 10 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burlington Place in Sheringham, and, inset, Ben Smith, from Estateducation

Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Tw Lifeboats pub in Sheringham to reopen after a refit. Byline: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
William Chandler Gangway Potting Shed Overstrand

'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Seafront sunrise at Cromer

'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon