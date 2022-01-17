Bar and restaurant could open in old coach house

An aerial view of the stables in Worstead Park that could be converted into a bar and restaurant under new plans being considered by North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A derelict coach house in a 300-acre park could be converted into a bar and restaurant.

The proposal, in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see the redevelopment of a 19th century stable at Worstead Park, south of North Walsham.

The plans also include six guest bedrooms on the building's first floor, as well as the demolition of an existing building to the rear of the stable and the construction of a new extension for kitchen and services.

The bar and restaurant would employ 21 full-time and one part-time staff.

A document supporting the application states the proposed development would be an "anchor to establish Worstead Estate as a destination".

The stables and Worstead House, which was demolished in 1939, were designed by architect James Wyatt.

Last year, the Paterson family, who manage the Worstead estate, opened a wedding venue in a converted barn.







