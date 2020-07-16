Search

Motorcycling Baptist minister pens book to help those struggling to cope with coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 16 July 2020

Worstead Baptist Church minister Rev Patrick Coghlan, who has written a book aimed at supporting people struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

For the Rev Patrick Coghlan, the ideal way to leave his cares behind is to take to the open road on his vintage Royal Enfield motorcycle.

And now, the father-of-two, who is minister at Worstead Baptist Church, near North Walsham, is hoping to help people struggling to make sense of today’s troubled times to find their own little bit of heaven, with a new, self-penned book focusing on the spiritual side of life.

Since writing his first title more than 20 years ago, motorcycle fan Mr Coghlan has published nearly 40 novels, children’s books, plays and self-help paperbacks, on topics ranging from depression and bereavement, to living with dementia.

He drew on his own 13-year battle with depression and anxiety to write A Diary of Thankfulness, which was published last year, and says his latest book, Rooted in God, was written in a hurry in order to support those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“I wanted to get it finished as it seemed to have a particular relevance to the lockdown, coming out of lockdown and the fact that many churches are still closed even now,” he explained.

Aimed at people feeling “tired, stressed and discouraged”, or “completely wrung out”, the book aims to help people dealing with trauma or crisis, or those who simply want to find opportunities to rest, relax and escape the pressures of day-to-day life.

As well as writing chapters on spiritual healing and refreshment, Mr Coghlan, who is also chaplain, counselling services manager and a trustee of Aylsham and District Care Trust, has included a series of prayers dealing with issues including loss, mental ill-health and uncertainty about the future.

Although he says has found ways of coping with his own personal challenges, he added that reopening his church with social distancing measures in place had presented its own problems.

“We have a one-way system, with antibacterial spray, kitchen towel and hand sanitiser at various points in the church building and, of course, no singing,” he explained.

But while he admitted people may have felt a little nervous about how the “new normal” for church-goers would feel, he felt confident that his small congregation was pleased to be back.

“We have had quiet contemplation and people reading out hymns and it is great to be back together to worship God, study the Bible and pray,” he said.

Rooted in God, by Patrick Coghlan, is available as an e-book from www.kevinmayhew.com

