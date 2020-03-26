Search

Worstead Festival cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:22 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 26 March 2020

Last Year's Worstead Festival. This year's event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: supplied by Sam Outing

Archant

The annual Worstead Festival in north Norfolk, which was set to be held on July 25 and 26, has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers plan to hold a village party when the outbreak is over.

Chairman of the trustees, Jane Bond said: “Due to the situation and after a lot of thought, it is with great sadness that we’ve reached this decision.

“As the virus continues, with the county in lockdown, we have no way of knowing when the situation will change.”

MORE: Events cancelled in north Norfolk due to cornavirus

The trustees thanked the people who provide the attractions, the stallholders, and the sponsors and will be in touch with them.

Last year’s 54th festival raised more than £10,000 for good causes.

Mrs Bond added: “We have an idea to hold a party for the village when all this is over, and next year’s Worstead Festival will be one of the best we’ve ever organised.”

