‘End of an era’ - Indoor bowls club shuts after 33 years

Douglas Wright, known as Dougie, right, with R. Davison who was president of the EIBA (English Indoor Bowls Association). Opening night of Pinewood Park Indoor Bowls Club in Upper Sheringham, which later became Woodlands Indoor Bowls.

The closure of a north Norfolk indoor bowls club represents a “very sad end of an era”, the son of its founder has said.

Indoor bowlers at Pinewood Park Indoor Bowls tour of 2011. The club later became Woodlands Indoor Bowls.

Woodlands Indoor Bowls in Holt Road, Upper Sheringham closed in September, 33 years after it was founded by Douglas Wright, who was known as Dougie.

Mr Wright died on September 3, aged 90.

His son, William Wright, said it was his father’s dream to create the community-based club, which was earlier known as Pinewood Park.

He said: “It originally had a membership of 900 with a long waiting list.

Bowling at Pinewood Park Indoor Bowls in Holt Road, Upper Sheringham. It later became known as Woodlands.

“Over the years it had brought great memories to many, this included many representative matches, and county finals, the club also enjoyed many tours.

“It had an annual Easter tournament, when bowlers came from all over the country, to enjoy bowling, meet new friends and compete in a very competitive tournament.”

Mr Wright said Woodlands also played friendly tournaments against Framlingham Castle ever year for 25 years, and these matches would be “sorely missed”.

A message on the club’s website said of Dougie Wright: “He was not only the owner of Woodlands but a very special friend to many of you.

Douglas Wright, known as Dougie, right, reminiscing with an old friend, Dudley, of Framlingham.

“He created our purpose-built club in 1987 and created memories for many members that they will treasure forever.”

“We will all remember the gentleman that Dougie was, who always greeted you with a smile and a genuine interest in the members’ wellbeing.”

Mr Wright added: “It is very sad to see the end of an era, the combination of fewer people taking up bowls and the ongoing Covid situation has now made it impossible to continue.”

The centre had six full sized rinks as well as a licenced bar and other facilities.

Indoor bowlers of Pinewood Park Indoor Bowls Club at a 25th anniversary competition versus EIBA (English Indoor Bowls Association).

It hosted club, county and national competitions and prided itself on its social, friendly atmosphere.

Woodlands’ closure follows the closure of the North Walsham Bowls Club, which was based at Rossis Leisure in North Walsham, earlier in the year after 42 years of operation.