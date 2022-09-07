Women's tennis at Cromer to star at US open

A Norfolk tennis club has taken a starring role in a video encouraging girls to get into the sport.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) picked Cromer Tennis Club to feature in the production, which was filmed in August.

Lisa Stickells, the club's female coach, was interviewed, along with two of her pupils and her dad, Icarus Hines, who encouraged her to pick up a squash racquet before moving onto tennis and coaching others in the sport.

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, was also interviewed about their efforts to get more girls and women onto the tennis court.

He said: "This video will be incredibly important. We think it's going to be shown at the US Open. Billie Jean King will see it, she's got a women's sports foundation in America.

"This is a huge honour for Cromer but we've got to live up to it, and show the world that we are using the female coach that we have."

King, a former No.1 tennis player, successfully led a campaign to get equal pay for female players at the US Open, starting from 1973.

Mr van Hasselt said: "In this country the charge is being led by Judy Murray, the mother of Andy Murray. In 2017 she founded She Rallies, which aims to put that situation right as far as tennis is concerned."

He said the Cromer club had a programme of training women to become tennis coaches, and club member Lisa Stickells had now qualified as an LTA level three coach.

Mr van Hasselt said the goal was to run girls' only tennis groups, coached by a woman.

He said: "There has always been a gender imbalance in tennis - in the Victorian era the committee at Wimbledon refused to allow women to play. It was only through battling that they were finally allowed in the late 1890s.

"Nowadays, this has been completely countered by the fact that women's tennis attracts equal rating to the men's.

"When Emma Raducanu won the US Open last year there were record viewing figures for tennis."

The video will be available to watch in the coming days online at www.lta.org.uk.