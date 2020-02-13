Air ambulance called after man falls at beach

An air ambulance was called after a man fell at Walcott beach. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman has described how she helped a man who had fallen at a Norfolk beach and was bleeding from the head.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nessie Beaumont, 77, from Church Lane, Sprowston, was enjoying a day out in Walcott on the north Norfolk coast, when she spotted the stricken man, on Wednesday, February 12.

She said: "We had taken Poppy, our dog, for a walk on the beach, after having a coffee at a shop in Bacton.

"We went back to the car, which was parked overlooking the sea. An elderly man was lying at the back of the car. He was bleeding from his head and had a deep cut.

"I got a tissue from the car to stop the bleeding and held it to his cut and we put a blanket under his head. The man was with an elderly woman.

"Another woman was also helping him. The blanket was soaked with blood. The lady rang for an ambulance and the air ambulance arrived."

You may also want to watch:

She added that she was "shocked" by the experience, and wanted to know how the man was.

"I was so upset I could not sleep last night. I just wanted to find out how the man was."

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "We were called to an medical emergency and landed on the beach. We took an elderly man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road, as it was quicker. We arrived at 2.10pm and were at the hospital by 3pm."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.33pm with reports of a person who had fallen in Coast Road, Walcott.

"We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance. One person was taken to hospital for further care."

Can you help Mrs Beaumont locate the man she helped or do you know how he is? Call reporter David Bale on 01603 772416 or email david.bale2@archant.co.uk