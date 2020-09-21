Woman completes epic 200-mile horse ride in memory of her late father
PUBLISHED: 16:16 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 21 September 2020
A 22-year-old woman has completed an epic 200-mile horse ride in memory of her late father.
Georgie Veale from Suffolk embarked on a ride along the East Anglian coast to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice who cared for her father, Jonnie Veale, during his last days.
Starting their journey from Eyke, near Woodbridge, on September 5, Miss Veale and her horse Plum rode 20 miles-a-day as friends and family came out in support. They reached their destination at Holkham, in Norfolk, on September 11.
The pair raised more than £13,000 for the independent Suffolk charity.
On the journey, she was joined by her brother Edward and horse Peter, a retired police horse lent by their sponsors’ Happy Horse Saddlery and Ryder-Davies & Partners.
Miss Veale said: “It feels amazing.
“I can’t quite believe it has finished and everything went to plan. We were so lucky with the weather and I know Daddy was definitely looking down on us.”
