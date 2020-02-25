Woman airlifted to hospital after fall

A woman was airlifted to hospital after a fall.

It happened in Gayford Road, Cawston at about 8am on Tuesday, February 25.

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance service said: "An ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a Cawston address shortly after 8am following reports of a woman injured in a fall.

"One patient was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed that the Anglia One helicopter had been sent to the address in response to an "accidental injury", and landed in a field.