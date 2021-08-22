News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman airlifted off Holkham beach after falling from horse

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 8:57 AM August 22, 2021   
Wells and Cley Coastguard were called to Holkham beach on Saturday night after a woman fell from a horse.

Wells and Cley Coastguard, and the ambulance service were called to Holkham beach on Saturday night after a woman fell from a horse.

A woman had to be airlifted off a north Norfolk beach on Saturday night after falling from a horse.

Wells and Cley Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to Holkham beach just before 7pm on Saturday to reports a woman had fallen off a horse, which had then itself fallen on her. 

Once on scene, the coastguard team immediately started giving casualty care until paramedics arrived, who then made the woman comfortable.

Due to the location of the incident, the deteriorating weather and the distance of extraction the emergency services team was decided it would be best to request the assistance of rescue helicopter 912, to airlift the woman off the beach.

The helicopter landed on the beach where it collected the woman before taking her to Wells, where she was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

